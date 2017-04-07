BRIEF-Avanti Communications says entered $100 mln facility
Announces it entered facility agreement with HPS 1 which will provide a $100 million three-year super senior facility
April 7 Shenzhen Tianyuan Dic Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees to swing to net profit at 0 million yuan to 5 million yuan in FY 2017 Q1 versus net loss at 11.8 million yuan in FY 2016 Q1
* Says winning of projects as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ViXvtl
(Beijing Headline News)
58.com - Guazi.Com, co's unit that operates a consumer-to-consumer (C2C) used car trading platform, announced over us$400 million in series B financing
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.