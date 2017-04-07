April 7 Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it adjusts stakes acquisition plan to buy 68.43 percent stake in Shanghai's Mokun Technology for 952.75 million yuan and 49 percent stake in a Jiangsu-based network tech firm for 254.8 million yuan

* Total acquisition amount is about 1.21 billion yuan

* Co plans to issue new shares via private placement and to raise 456.0 million yuan to fund acquisition

