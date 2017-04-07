BRIEF-Top Glove Corporation says quarterly net profit attributable 77.7 mln rgt
* Qtrly revenue 869.6 million rgt, qtrly net profit attributable 77.7 million rgt
April 7 JoBen Bio-Medical Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.022 per share to shareholders for 2016
* It will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$2 for every one share
* It will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$1 for every one share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OCh8ef
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly revenue 869.6 million rgt, qtrly net profit attributable 77.7 million rgt
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY PRESENTATION OF NEW TRANSLATIONAL DATA AT ASTRO, NCI AND SITC'S IMMUNOTHERAPY WORKSHOP
* DISTRIBUTION OF IDORSIA SHARES TO ACTELION SHAREHOLDERS COMPLETES DEMERGER FROM ACTELION