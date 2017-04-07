April 7 JoBen Bio-Medical Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.022 per share to shareholders for 2016

* It will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$2 for every one share

* It will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$1 for every one share

