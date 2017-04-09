April 9 Lixil Viva Corp:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 12, 2017, under the symbol "3564"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 19,623,800 common shares, comprised of newly issued 4,720,000 shares and privately held 14,903,800 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,120 yen per share with total offering amount will be 41.6 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc included, seven securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer



