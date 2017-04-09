April 9 Ascentech KK:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on April 25, 2017, under the symbol "3565"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 410,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 120,000 shares and privately held 290,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,720 yen per share with total offering amount will be 705.2 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SBI Securities Co Ltd will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/rK4hK6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)