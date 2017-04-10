April 10 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd :

* Says co's Hong Kong-based wholly owned unit Zhengbang(Hong Kong) Trading Limited and co's Jiangxi-based breeding unit planed to invest totaling $10 million to set up a animal husbandry JV in Jiangsu province

* Says Zhengbang(Hong Kong) Trading Limited and Jiangxi-based breeding unit will hold a 80 percent stake and a 20 percent stake in JV respectively

