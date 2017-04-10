BRIEF-TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
April 10 SI-TECH Information Technology Co Ltd :
* To use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ox96yp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 With Chief Executive Travis Kalanick taking a leave of absence from Uber Technologies Inc, the vacant job of chief operating officer takes on a lot more importance as the company frames the position as key to solving its woes.
* Majority of the contract is scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of FY2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: