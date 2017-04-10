April 10 Hainan Shennong Gene Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees to swing to net profit at 1 million yuan to 6 million yuan in FY 2017 Q1 versus net loss at 3.9 million yuan in FY 2016 Q1

* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3HW779

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)