UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(In forecast, corrects year in headline and first bullet to 2017, from 2016, and previous period in first paragraph to 2016, not 2015)
April 10 Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be about 10.6 million yuan to 11.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (10.6 million yuan)
* Comments that market expansion is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XfzevN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources