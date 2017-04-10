BRIEF-Vital Mobile says a unit, vendor, Beijing Tianyu and target company entered into equity transfer agreement
* Unit, vendor, ms. Rong, beijing tianyu and target company entered into equity transfer agreement
April 10 Elitegroup Computer Systems Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell its unit Dragon Asia Trading Co Ltd at 6.8 yuan per share, to Ever Unicorn Estate Limited
* Says the total transaction amount will be in between 1.15 billion yuan and 1.38 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8pE4BE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 15 Google is betting on the potential of European biotech companies to deliver life-changing drugs by investing alongside Swiss company Novartis in a new $300 million fund run by leading life sciences investment firm Medicxi.
PARIS/NEW YORK, June 15 Blockchain-based payments startup Circle Internet Financial on Thursday launched an international online money transfer service that allows people in the United States and Europe to send money to each other instantly and at no cost as it seeks to tear down borders in the payments world.