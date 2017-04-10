Hong Kong's central bank raises base rate 25 basis points after Fed hike
HONG KONG, June 15 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.
April 10 Da-Li Development Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Co will also use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.2 for every one share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zS5oR6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
HONG KONG, June 15 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements