April 10 TCL Corp :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 54 percent to 73 percent, or to be 400 million yuan to 450 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 260.6 million yuan

* Says increased sale price of core products, steady growth in main business sectors and increased financial revenue as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4ijmbG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)