April 10 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 97.1 percent to 116.8 percent, or to be 20 million yuan to 22 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 10.1 million yuan

* Says newly merged units' performance consolidated in the financial statements as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/os5ZSb

