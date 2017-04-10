BRIEF-Lianluo Smart Ltd enters into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited
April 10 Medicalsystem Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 5 percent to 25 percent
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 38.9 million yuan
* Says increased revenue from sales and from investment as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7G1QJ6
(Beijing Headline News)
* Richard Abbe reports 5.8 percent passive stake in CHF Solutions Inc as of june 6
SEATTLE, June 14 General Electric Co said on Wednesday it will combine its power and energy distribution businesses to create its largest unit by revenue as the top executive at GE Power announced his retirement after failing to win the conglomerate's CEO job.