UPDATE 2-South Africa's resources stocks weaken after release of mining charter
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South African assets fell on Thursday, with mining stocks the hardest hit after the government revamped the sector's ownership rules.
April 11 Beijing Jingneng Power Co Ltd
* Says China Life Insurance invests 3 billion yuan ($434.86 million) in the company
* Says China Life Insurance bought 717.7 million shares and will own 10.8 percent stake after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2osS0v9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8988 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints seeking to recover about $540 million in funds taken from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund, the latest legal action tied to alleged money-laundering at the scandal-tainted fund.
PARIS, June 15 Renault-Nissan has no current plans to introduce an additional bonus scheme for executives at the carmaking alliance, Chairman Carlos Ghosn said on Thursday.