April 11 Wuxi Best Precision Machinery Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to fluctuate by -14.8 percent to 14.8 percent, or to be 23 million yuan to 31 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (27 million yuan)

