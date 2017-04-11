Metlife adds to CEO succession pool with new appointments
June 15 Metlife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, announced added responsibilities for some of its senior executives, adding to the pool of potential successors to its chief executive.
April 11 Chengdu Fusen Noble-House Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says co enters into an entrust management contract with a Sichuan-based firm which is mainly engaged in real estate related business
* Co was commissioned to conduct a comprehensive planning and management for a commercial project of the Sichuan-based firm
* Says the contract amount includes one-time joining fee of 15 million yuan and basic management fee of 3 million yuan per annum as well as floating charge
* Contract is valid for 10 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/J9YNQa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, June 15 A former banker at Julius Baer and Credit Suisse pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe of FIFA, the world soccer governing body.
MOSCOW, June 15 A placement of shares in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot had been planned for this week but was put on hold due to market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.