April 11 Synmosa Biopharma Corp :

* Co will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.2 per share to shareholders for 2016

* Co will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.64 for every one share

* Co will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.56 for every one share

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mLjSDJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)