BRIEF-A1M Pharma starts trading on Nasdaq First North on June 20
* STARTS TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH ON JUNE 20 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rzWpdO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11 Synmosa Biopharma Corp :
* Co will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.2 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Co will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.64 for every one share
* Co will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.56 for every one share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mLjSDJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* STARTS TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH ON JUNE 20 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rzWpdO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Presented updated data from ongoing Phase 1 study of Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor BGB-3111 in patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: