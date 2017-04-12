April 12 Inspec Inc :

* Says co files a lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court, aiming to cancel the surcharge order which received on March 14 from the Financial Services Agency

* Says in the surcharge order received on March 14, the company was ordered to pay surcharge of about 12.2 million yen by May 15

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/03DbiE

