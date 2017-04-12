April 12 Hitachi Capital Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 65th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 15 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.15 percent and maturity date on April 20, 2022

* Says subscription date on April 12 and payment date on April 18

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uaxYki

