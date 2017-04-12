April 12 Henan Province Xixia Auto-Pump Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 90 percent, or to be 77.7 million yuan to 98.5 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 51.8 million yuan

* Says increased ratio of high-end products and decreasing investment scale as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OQEB2h

