(Corrects figure in first bullet to 2.4 billion yuan from 0.2 million yuan and clarifies in second bullet that seasonal factors and one-off item push down revenue and profit)

April 12 Youngor Group Co Ltd

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 50 percent to 60 percent, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (2.4 billion yuan)

* Says seasonal factors and one-off item pushing down revenues and profit

