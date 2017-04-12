BRIEF-Intel says Israel restrictive trade practices law approves proposed Mobileye deal
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
April 12 Abico FS Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell entire 15 percent stake of shares in Japanese firm DaiichiKasei Holdings to Jabon International Co Ltd, at 390.5 million yen
* Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S