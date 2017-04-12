BRIEF-Repco Home Finance says approves allotment of NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Says approved allotment of 1000 secured, redeemable, ncds worth INR 1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Huaku Development Co Ltd :
* Says co will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$5 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says co will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$0.6 per share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/34wYkt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI, June 15 Crude oil prices crashed almost 4 percent overnight which may drag stock markets in the oil-exporting Gulf lower on Thursday, though Saudi Arabian banks could be resilient following the central bank's decision to raise only its reverse repo rate.
MILAN, June 15 Chinese Group Yida International Investment has formally expressed interest in Esselunga, Italy's fourth-largest supermarket chain, Italian daily la Repubblica reported on Thursday.