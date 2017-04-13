(Refiles to correct source link)

April 12 Solekia Ltd

* Says Sasaki Beji will buy shares in Solekia at 5,300 yen per share through takeover bid, instead of 4,500 yen per share

* Offering period is extended to April 28

* Says previous release was disclosed on March 31

