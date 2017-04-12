April 12 Jilin Chemical Fibre Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 1148.8 percent to 1383 percent, or to be 32 million yuan to 38 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 2.6 million yuan

* Says increased volume of production and sales and increased sale price of main product as main reasons for the forecast

