BRIEF-Skanska says sells buildings at university in Kalmar, Sweden
* Skanska divests three buildings at linnaeus university in kalmar, sweden, for about sek 1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Tianjin Guangyu Development Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 59.8 million yuan to 80.9 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 62.5 million yuan
* Says that less delivery of commercial housing than same period last year and increased marketing expense as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4GX6Ab
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
ASTANA, June 15 Kazakhstan plans to support the debt restructuring plan proposed by state-run Azeri lender IBA, Kairat Kelimbetov, a board member of the Kazakh state pension fund, said on Thursday.