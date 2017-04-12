April 12 Hefei Fengle Seed Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 4.8 million yuan to 5.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 14.2 million yuan

* Says that decreased gross margin rate in seed business sector and decreased net profit from hotel service business as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/exDqox

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)