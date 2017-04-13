April 13 Yunnan Tourism Co Ltd :

* Says OCT Group to inject capital in co's top shareholder Yunnan Expo Tourism Holding Ltd via its Yunnan-based unit OCT (Yunnan) investment, and will own 49.52 percent stake in co indirectly after transaction

* Says OCT (Yunnan) investment has to fulfill the obligation to launched a tender offer purchase the remaining 346.9 million shares (47.47 percent outstanding) in co, at 9.05 yuan per share

* Says the offering period from April 5 to May 4

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/S7I6KF

