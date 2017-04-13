BRIEF-Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical to buy 45 pct stake in Beijing Protein Innovation
June 15Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
April 13 Shandong Shanda Wit Science and Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 70 percent to 100 percent, or to be 79.2 million yuan to 93.2 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 46.6 million yuan
* Says increased profit from bio-pharma unti as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1OaC3F
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 15Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* HOSPITAL TO START IN JULY TO TEST TREATMENT OF PASIENTS WITH ADVANCED STAGE OF CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 Indian shares traded marginally lower on Thursday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, while soft U.S. economic data, a relatively hawkish Federal Reserve and worries of political turmoil in the world's largest economy hurt sentiment.