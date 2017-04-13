April 13 Shandong Shanda Wit Science and Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 70 percent to 100 percent, or to be 79.2 million yuan to 93.2 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 46.6 million yuan

* Says increased profit from bio-pharma unti as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1OaC3F

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)