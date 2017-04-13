April 13 Zhejiang Busen Garments Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to invest 34 million yuan to set up an Internet financial assets trading center (JV) in Xi'an city with partners

* Says JV will be capitalized at 100 million yuan and co will hold a 34 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XMGBHY

