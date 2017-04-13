BRIEF-Scandinavian ChemoTech writes letter of intent with hospital in India
* HOSPITAL TO START IN JULY TO TEST TREATMENT OF PASIENTS WITH ADVANCED STAGE OF CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 Guizhou Bailing Group Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on April 19
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YIUpvJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 15 Indian shares traded marginally lower on Thursday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, while soft U.S. economic data, a relatively hawkish Federal Reserve and worries of political turmoil in the world's largest economy hurt sentiment.
* Q4 OPERATING LOSS SEK 5.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)