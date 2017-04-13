April 13 Shenzhen Soling Industrial Co Ltd :

* Says it adjusts div payment plan for FY 2016

* In new plan, co plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, instead of to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares announced previously

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WHKVhy

