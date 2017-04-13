April 13 Guangzhou Lingnan Group Holdings Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 390 percent to 436 percent compared with the results before restructure, or to be 32 million yuan to 35 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 6.5 million yuan (before restructure), or 32.7 million yuan (after restructure)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/E7BSYb

