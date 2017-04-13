April 13 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 20.8 million yuan to 25 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 10.1 million yuan

* Says that sales product structure change and decreased sales volume as main reasons for the forecast

