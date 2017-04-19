BRIEF-OPKO provides update to late-stage study of HGH-CTP in growth hormone deficient adults
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
(Corrects target company name in headline and text after GNI Group officially corrects statement)
April 19 GNI Group Ltd
* Says it will acquire 70 percent voting power of a new unit of Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc., for $59.7 million (6.51 billion yen), through GNI USA, Inc.
* Says Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials,Inc. will set up a new unit, and transfer all property and business to unit
* Says transaction effective July 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/x0h5qu; goo.gl/UheKda
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene
* Syneron Candela announces shareholder approval of proposed acquisition by funds advised by apax partners