April 19 GNI Group Ltd

* Says it will acquire 70 percent voting power of a new unit of Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc., for $59.7 million (6.51 billion yen), through GNI USA, Inc.

* Says Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials,Inc. will set up a new unit, and transfer all property and business to unit

* Says transaction effective July 31

