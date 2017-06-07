UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(In June 5 BRIEF, corrects to "Olo" from "OLO" in headline and text)
June 5 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc:
* Says announced actions advancing two of its strategic initiatives designed to improve near-term operating performance and go-forward profitability
* Says it will incur a one-time after-tax charge of up to $7.4 million related to these actions
* Actions expected to benefit annual EBITDA by about $1.9 million and improve annual diluted earnings per share by about $0.09
* Announced plans to accelerate its convenience strategy through a partnership with Olo
* Expects new platform to be operational in q1 of 2018
* Papa Murphy's Holdings says estimates cost efficiencies from move to Olo's digital platform will benefit go-forward annual EBITDA by about $0.9 million
* Estimates cost efficiencies from move to Olo's platform to improve annual diluted earnings per share by around $0.04
* Will recognize one-time non-cash after-tax charge of about $5.1 million related to impairment of its current online ordering platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources