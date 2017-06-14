AIRSHOW-Boeing wins hot Paris order race
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
June 14 Foreign inflows in Malaysian and Thai debt surged in May to $2.4 billion and $1 billion, hitting their highest in 14 months and 9 months, respectively.
Foreign investments in Malaysian bonds rose for a second straight month in May. Malaysian bonds have been on the decline since November, when foreign ownership began to fall because of the central bank's crackdown on offshore trading in ringgit.
Meanwhile, inflows in Indian, South Korean and Indonesian bonds were $2.98 billion, $1.9 billion and $0.78 billion, respectively.
There have been no foreign outflows in South Korean and Indonesian bonds for the past five months.
tmsnrt.rs/2t0IZJS CONTEXT: Foreign investors to pour nearly $1 trillion into emerging markets in 2017 -IIF (Reporting By Gaurav Dogra & Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
ZURICH, June 22 Luxembourg watchdogs have fined the local arm of Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild for its handling of funds linked to scandal-hit Malaysian investment fund 1MDB, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
DOHA, June 22 Executives working on a three-way bank merger in Qatar to create the country's second largest lender expect to finish valuing the deal in the coming weeks and aim to complete it by the end of the year, sources familiar with the matter said.