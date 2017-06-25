BRIEF-Court in Katowice starts accelerated arrangement proceedings for Ruch Chorzow
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT COURT IN KATOWICE STARTED ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS FOR THE CO ON JUNE 23
TOKYO, June 26 TAKATA SHARES SUSPENDED - TSE (Writing by William Mallard)
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT COURT IN KATOWICE STARTED ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS FOR THE CO ON JUNE 23
June 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.