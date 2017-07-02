BRIEF-Magellan Financial says plans to launch new investment vehicle
* Notes there has been some speculation regarding development by Magellan of a new investment vehicle
(refile to remove extra word)
BEIJING, July 2 China's foreign exchange reserves remained adequate and its size within reasonable range, influential bimonthly Communist Party journal Qiushi cited Pan Gongsheng, head of State Administration of Foreign Exchange as saying on Sunday.
* Pan says China has no intention to boost competitiveness through currency depreciation
* Expects China's cross-border capital flows to be more balanced
* China's foreign exchange reserves rose in May for a fourth consecutive month, as stringent capital control measures and a weakening in the dollar helped staunch outflows. text link: here
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Zhang Lusha)
* Notes there has been some speculation regarding development by Magellan of a new investment vehicle
* Clarifies that Chung Yuk Man, Clarence has been appointed in place of Tsui Che Yin, Frank as an authorized representative of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, July 3 Prominent Silicon Valley investor Dave McClure said on Monday he had resigned as a partner at the venture capital firm 500 Startups, and another partner at the firm said later that she had quit due to the way sexual harassment allegations were handled.