July 4 The Shanghai International Energy Exchange Ltd, or INE, said on Tuesday it has nominated four banks to manage margin deposit for foreign futures traders and brokers.

* The four banks are Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Merchant Bank and DBS Bank

* The INE is set to launch China's long-awaited crude oil contract later this year (Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason, editing by David Evans)