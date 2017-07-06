MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd :
* Sees to swing to net profit at 1.5 million yuan to 2.5 million yuan in H1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 3.6 million yuan year ago
* Says enhancement in trading business, increased financing income and subsidy received as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wCdvf7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing