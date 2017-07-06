July 6 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd :

* Sees to swing to net profit at 1.5 million yuan to 2.5 million yuan in H1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 3.6 million yuan year ago

* Says enhancement in trading business, increased financing income and subsidy received as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wCdvf7

