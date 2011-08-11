BRIEF-Sakthi Finance Dec qtr profit rises
* Sakthi Finance Ltd - dec quarter net profit 40.3 million rupees versus profit34.6 mlnrupees year ago
August 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 28, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.716
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 18, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.8 billion
Euro when fungible
CAIRO, Feb 9 Alexandria Mineral Oils Co (AMOC) plans to offer 10-20 percent of its shares in a secondary stock market listing as well as 10 percent as Global Depositary Receipts listed in London, its chairman said.
* C.GEN to enter 470-megawatt North Killingholme gas power plant in Britain's electricity capacity auction to be held in December.