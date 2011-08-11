BRIEF-Sakthi Finance Dec qtr profit rises
* Sakthi Finance Ltd - dec quarter net profit 40.3 million rupees versus profit34.6 mlnrupees year ago
August 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 2.8 billion Russian ruble
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price 102.875
Payment Date August 19, 2011
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct
Notes The issue size will total 6.8 billion
Russian ruble when fungible
ISIN XS0523712791
Data supplied by International Insider.
CAIRO, Feb 9 Alexandria Mineral Oils Co (AMOC) plans to offer 10-20 percent of its shares in a secondary stock market listing as well as 10 percent as Global Depositary Receipts listed in London, its chairman said.
* C.GEN to enter 470-megawatt North Killingholme gas power plant in Britain's electricity capacity auction to be held in December.