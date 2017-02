PERTH Aug 19 Australian energy firm Santos does not expect state-run Korea Gas Corp to sell part of its stake in the Gladstone liquefied natural gas project in Australia's eastern Queensland state, the company said on Friday.

Santos chief executive said there has been "no further discussion" of KOGAS selling its stake in the Gladstone project.

KOGAS had said in February that it was considering selling down its stake, but recent comments from KOGAS's chief executive also indicate that the company has decided against the plan. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)