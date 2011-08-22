* Shares slump more than 18 percent on Monday

* Sateri posts declining sales in wood pulp business

* Seasonal uptick to boost earnings in H2

HONG KONG, Aug 22 Sateri Holdings Ltd 1768.HK, maker of specialty cellulose used in everything from eyeglasses to cigarette filters, is hopeful that an uptick in seasonal demand will boost flagging revenue in the second half, its chief executive said on Monday.

Shares in Hong Kong-listed Sateri, controlled by Indonesian billionaire Sukanto Tanoto and his family, dropped by more than 18 percent on Monday after the company posted a fall in sales revenue and volume at its wood pulp business and a loss of $6 million from its viscose staple fibre (VSF) segment.

One of the world's largest specialty cellulose producers, producing dissolving wood pulp and viscose staple fibers at its mills in Brazil and China, Sateri's earnings have been impacted by a steep correction in cotton and wood pulp prices, causing it to shed more than half of its market value since listing in December last year.

Chief Executive Will Hoon expressed confidence that despite global economic headwinds, the second half of the year was set to improve.

"We are relatively sanguine that demand growth, particularly in China, will continue to keep up and we understand that most downstream demand still comes from domestic sources within China, which has been good for us and will be good for us going forward," he told Reuters in an interview.

Hoon said Sateri was focusing on expanding in the specialty grade wood pulp segment, which produces inelastic consumer goods such as plastics, films and cigarette filters.

"We have pretty much locked in sales for them for the rest of the year, which shows we are probably going to double from last year."

Sateri forecast specialty grade production to account for about a fifth of total production this year.

The company was in no rush to seek new financing amid highly volatile equity markets and with no immediate need to tap the debt market, he said. The cellulose producer competes with Rayonier Inc (RYN.N), Buckeye Technologies Inc BKI.N and Sappi Ltd (SAPJ.J).

Sateri listed on the Hong Kong exchange in December 2010 when euro zone debt jitters were rattling sentiment on the Hong Kong stock market. The company raised $430 million in an offering less than half the size of its original IPO plan for $1 billion. [ID:nTOE6B7034]

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Sateri grows eucalyptus trees and produces specialty cellulose in Brazil and operates a cellulosic fiber mill in China's Jiangxi province.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)

