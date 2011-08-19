* Sees banks' fixed income trading desks taking a hit

Aug 19 Just as trading profit slumped across Wall Street in the second quarter, National Bank Financial expects Canada's six major banks to see a 24 percent sequential decline in revenue from capital-market trading.

The brokerage, which lowered its earnings outlook for the banks, expects trading at the lenders' fixed income desks to suffer the most with a 42 percent drop in revenue.

Given the weak U.S. economic data and European debt crisis, the brokerage feels the banks might see lower earnings from their capital markets, wealth management and domestic personal and commercial (P&C) banking segment.

However, it still views the "big six" -- Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) -- as "attractive."

The brokerage also expects the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates at all-time lows to have a dominoes effect on the Canadian financial system.

National Bank said low interest rates in the United States will pressure margins at the Canadian lenders as it will limit their ability to re-price lending products higher.

The brokerage viewed Toronto-Dominion Bank as the best stock in Canadian large-cap financial services space given its defensive strategy in volatile markets.

