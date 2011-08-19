BRIEF-IEG Holdings announces extension of tender offer to acquire OneMain Holdings
* IEG Holdings announces extension of tender offer to acquire onemain holdings
August 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount C$ 50 million
Maturity Date October 20, 2014
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 102.772
Payment Date August 26, 2011
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total C$150 million when
fungible
ISIN XS0548635605
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* IEG Holdings announces extension of tender offer to acquire onemain holdings
* In January 2017, group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB1.69 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aberdeen Asset Management PLC reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd as of December 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lkMJlm) Further company coverage: