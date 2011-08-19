August 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount C$ 50 million

Maturity Date October 20, 2014

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 102.772

Payment Date August 26, 2011

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total C$150 million when

fungible

ISIN XS0548635605

