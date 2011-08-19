(Follows alerts)

Aug 19 J.P. Morgan Securities cut its price target on Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N) but said although the web-based software maker is not immune to macro forces, it is probably less exposed to the most troubling segments of the economy than its peers.

The brokerage cut its price target on the stock of Salesforce.com, the world's biggest provider of cloud computing technology to businesses, to $130 from $140 but maintained its "neutral" rating.

On Thursday, Salesforce.com raised its full-year revenue outlook to $2.22-$2.23 billion, fueling hopes that cloud computing companies can avoid getting caught up in a possible slowdown in tech spending. [ID:nN1E77H1UZ]

The company's second-quarter sales surged 38 percent from a year earlier to $546 million, beating analysts' average forecast of $529 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We believe the stock is fairly valued at current levels, provided the company continues to generate the kind of topline growth it has achieved of late," the brokerage said.

"We continue to believe there is a significant opportunity before CRM, and while its current investment strategy may be viewed as prescient years from now, it will likely result in increased volatility of the shares over the next few quarters," JP Morgan wrote in a note.

