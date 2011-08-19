Aug 19 Shares of Silicon Graphics International Corp SGI.O rose as much as 29 percent in early Friday trade, a day after the company posted a surprise adjusted quarterly profit and forecast 2012 sales well ahead of market estimates.

The company, which provides rack-mounted computer servers designed for large-scale data center deployments, said it expects 2012 revenue to grow 18-24 percent, implying annual sales of $757.3-$795.8 million.

Analysts, on average, are looking for 2012 sales of $721.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. [ID:nL3E7JI4DR]

The company, which sells data center infrastructure products, also hinted at a partnership to help it move into the commercial market, Wunderlich Securities analyst Brian Freed said in a note.

"We believe a collaboration between Silicon Graphics, Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and a major consulting organization is likely, and would open up significant greenfield opportunities in the commercial market," Freed said.

Shares of the Fremont, California-based company were trading at $15.05 on Friday morning on Nasdaq. They touched a high of $15.41 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

